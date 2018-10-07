Lakers' Josh Hart: Coming off bench Saturday
Hart is coming off the bench Saturday against the Clippers, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.
Coach Luke Walton continues to adjust his preseason looks. Through three preseason contests, Hart is averaging 12.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 block in 26.4 minutes.
More News
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Plays well in starting role•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Starting at shooting guard Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Team-leading scoring total in SL championship loss•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Erupts for game-high 37 in OT win•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Continues stellar summer Sunday•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Leads Lakers to victory Thursday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.