Hart generated 18 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four assists, two rebounds and two steals across 21 minutes during the Lakers' 101-78 win over the Pistons in a Las Vegas Summer League quarterfinal-round contest Sunday.

Hart's point total was just below second-round pick Svi Mykhailiuk's haul, and it represented his latest strong summer league effort. The second-year guard was already third in scoring (22.5 points) in Las Vegas coming into Sunday's contest, and he upped his already impressive 47.0 percent success rate from the field with his 50.0 percent tally against the Pistons. Hart will look to continue his stellar play in Monday's semifinal-round contest.