Lakers' Josh Hart: Continues stellar summer Sunday
Hart generated 18 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four assists, two rebounds and two steals across 21 minutes during the Lakers' 101-78 win over the Pistons in a Las Vegas Summer League quarterfinal-round contest Sunday.
Hart's point total was just below second-round pick Svi Mykhailiuk's haul, and it represented his latest strong summer league effort. The second-year guard was already third in scoring (22.5 points) in Las Vegas coming into Sunday's contest, and he upped his already impressive 47.0 percent success rate from the field with his 50.0 percent tally against the Pistons. Hart will look to continue his stellar play in Monday's semifinal-round contest.
More News
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Leads Lakers to victory Thursday•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Puts up 27 points in win•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Leads the way with 19 points in victory•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Returns to score 24 points•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Will be held out for rest Thursday•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Logs just 14 minutes in summer league loss•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...