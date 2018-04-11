Hart offered 20 points (8-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two steals across 40 minutes in a 105-99 loss to the Rockets on Tuesday.

Hart got off to a very slow start in the first quarter before picking it up, and he finished with the team lead in scoring on the night. The rookie logged another start at two-guard as part of the domino effect of both Kyle Kuzma (ankle) and Brandon Ingram (concussion) missing the contest, and he's likely to do the same in Wednesday's regular-season finale versus the Kings. The 23-year-old has now generated three consecutive 20-point efforts, shooting between 47.1 percent and 55.6 percent in those contests.