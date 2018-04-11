Lakers' Josh Hart: Contributes 20 points in 40 minutes Tuesday
Hart offered 20 points (8-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two steals across 40 minutes in a 105-99 loss to the Rockets on Tuesday.
Hart got off to a very slow start in the first quarter before picking it up, and he finished with the team lead in scoring on the night. The rookie logged another start at two-guard as part of the domino effect of both Kyle Kuzma (ankle) and Brandon Ingram (concussion) missing the contest, and he's likely to do the same in Wednesday's regular-season finale versus the Kings. The 23-year-old has now generated three consecutive 20-point efforts, shooting between 47.1 percent and 55.6 percent in those contests.
More News
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Excels in spot start•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Will pick up spot start Sunday•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Double-doubles off bench Friday•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Hauls in 10 boards off bench•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Plays well despite un-spectacular line•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Logs double-double in return•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....