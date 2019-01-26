Lakers' Josh Hart: Dealing with knee soreness
Hart didn't do contact work during Saturday's practice as a result of knee soreness, but he will play Sunday against the Suns, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Hart has emerged from Thursday's loss to the Timberwolves with knee soreness. He's struggled over the past three games, scoring 6.0 points per contest on 38.9 percent shooting while adding just 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 22.3 minutes. The sophomore will play Sunday, but it seems unlikely Hart will be at 100 percent.
