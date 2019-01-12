Lakers' Josh Hart: Disappointing effort Friday
Hart tallied six points, five rebounds, and one assist in 30 minutes during Friday's 113-95 loss to the Jazz.
Hart fell flat Friday, finishing with just six points in 30 minutes. He has been handed a nice opportunity with LeBron James (groin) on the sidelines and has had mixed fortunes thus far. James is getting closer to a return which will send Hart back to a bench role. He is fine to stream in right now as long as owners are prepared for duds such as this.
