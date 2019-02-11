Hart did not see the court during Sunday's 143-120 loss to the 76ers.

Hart was listed as available to play despite previously being tabbed as questionable due to knee tendinitis. However, he ultimately did not receive a single minute of action. Hart saw just eight minutes during Thursday's win over the Celtics, this after sitting out Tuesday's loss to the Pacers, so it seems the issue is lingering. Furthermore, Hart hasn't scored a single point through two appearances (29 minutes) here in February and should be left on benches (or waiver wires) until he shakes off this injury.