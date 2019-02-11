Lakers' Josh Hart: Doesn't see floor in Sunday's loss
Hart did not see the court during Sunday's 143-120 loss to the 76ers.
Hart was listed as available to play despite previously being tabbed as questionable due to knee tendinitis. However, he ultimately did not receive a single minute of action. Hart saw just eight minutes during Thursday's win over the Celtics, this after sitting out Tuesday's loss to the Pacers, so it seems the issue is lingering. Furthermore, Hart hasn't scored a single point through two appearances (29 minutes) here in February and should be left on benches (or waiver wires) until he shakes off this injury.
More News
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...