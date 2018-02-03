Lakers' Josh Hart: Double-double in Friday's start
Hart scored 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, two assists and a steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 102-99 win over the Nets.
With Lonzo Ball (knee) still sidelined, Hart got another look in the starting lineup for the Lakers and didn't disappoint, collecting his third double-double of the season. Despite lining up at point guard, the rookie isn't much of a distributor -- his career high so far is only four assists -- but his ability to contribute on the glass frees up players like Brandon Ingram to take on a point-forward role in the offense. Expect coach Luke Walton to continue mixing and matching in his backcourt while Ball is out, but on nights when Hart gets the nod, he's capable of providing strong value to DFS rosters at a bargain price.
