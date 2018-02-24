Hart drew the start at point guard and delivered 12 points (5-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes in Friday's 124-102 win over the Mavericks.

Hart drew the start at point guard despite Lonzo Ball's return to action from a knee injury and Isaiah Thomas' availability. The rookie's double-double was his fourth of February, as he's proven to be quite the revelation while seeing extended opportunity during the month. While his role is undoubtedly about to change due to Ball's imminent return to the starting lineup, Hart is also capable of filling in at two-guard, where he could prove to be a key reserve behind Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for the balance of the campaign.