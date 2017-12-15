Lakers' Josh Hart: Double-doubles in loss
Hart finished with 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Thursday's 121-112 loss to the Cavaliers.
Hart received his first career start with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope out due to personal reasons. He finished with season-highs in points, rebounds and minutes played, while also recording his first double-double. If Caldwell-Pope is forced to miss more time, Hart likely did enough to warrant another start. He is by no means worth a pickup in standard leagues but could be a nice streaming option if he does indeed receive another start.
