Lakers' Josh Hart: Double-doubles in Tuesday's start
Hart generated 15 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 112-93 win over the Suns.
Hart continues to thrive in his starting opportunity while Lonzo Ball (knee) remains out, as he's now posted three straight double-doubles. Hart has shot a blistering 71.4 percent from the field during those contests, a tally includes an impressive 61.5 percent success rate from distance. Coupled with his production on the glass, Hart is rewarding savvy owners who nabbed him off the wire earlier in the season and those who've deployed him as a DFS play in recent games. Moreover, given Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's extensive shooting struggles at two-guard, it's plausible that Hart could retain a first-unit role at his expense when Ball returns to action at point guard.
