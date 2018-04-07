Hart went for 20 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT) and 11 rebounds across 32 minutes in Friday's 113-96 loss to the Timberwolves.

Hart logged his third straight 30-minute plus workload, leading to his second double-double over the last five games. The rookie has double-digit rebounds in two straight, as well, and he should continue to be the recipient of solid run off the bench for the remaining three games of the regular season.