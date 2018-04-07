Lakers' Josh Hart: Double-doubles off bench Friday
Hart went for 20 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT) and 11 rebounds across 32 minutes in Friday's 113-96 loss to the Timberwolves.
Hart logged his third straight 30-minute plus workload, leading to his second double-double over the last five games. The rookie has double-digit rebounds in two straight, as well, and he should continue to be the recipient of solid run off the bench for the remaining three games of the regular season.
More News
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Hauls in 10 boards off bench•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Plays well despite un-spectacular line•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Logs double-double in return•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Available to play without restriction•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Listed as questionable for Friday•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Takes part in 3-on-3 scrimmage•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....