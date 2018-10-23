Lakers' Josh Hart: Double-doubles off bench in OT loss
Hart managed 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist and two steals across 39 minutes in the Lakers' 143-142 overtime loss to the Spurs on Monday.
Hart was by far the most productive member of the Lakers' bench, and he actually logged more minutes than all but LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma for the team on the night. The second-year guard has scored in double digits in all three games thus far, generating a pair of 20-point efforts along the way. Hart's impressive play figures to keep his minutes in the upper 20s at a minimum on most nights, and an eventual ascension into the starting five is certainly possible if starting two-guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who played only 19 minutes Monday, continues to struggle.
