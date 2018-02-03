Lakers' Josh Hart: Draws start Friday
Hart will start at point guard in Friday's game against the Nets, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.
Hart is replacing Tyler Ennis in the starting lineup. Coach Luke Walton didn't offer any explanation for the shift, but Hart figures to see a slight minutes increase as long as he remains a starter. It's unclear if Hart will remain in the starting lineup after Friday's game or shift back to his bench role.
