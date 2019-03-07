Lakers' Josh Hart: Draws start Wednesday
Hart will start Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Hart will start in place of Kyle Kuzma, who's out with an ankle injury. Across 21 starts this season, Hart's averaging 9.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 31.7 minutes.
