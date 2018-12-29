Lakers' Josh Hart: Ejected in loss to Clippers
Hart played 35 minutes and finished with 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and three steals Friday before getting ejected in the Lakers' 118-107 loss to the Clippers.
Making his second straight start in place of the injured LeBron James (groin), Hart delivered a useful across-the-board stat line before losing his cool late in the fourth quarter. After getting upset with a non-call on the Clippers' Tobias Harris for pushing off, Hart drew two quick technicals and was sent to the locker room. A fine or suspension probably won't be in the cards for Hart, so expect him to handle another big minutes load Sunday against the Kings with James unlikely to be ready to go for that contest.
