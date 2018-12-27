Hart will start in place of LeBron James (groin) for Thursday's matchup against the Kings, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Hart will draw his 11th start of the year Thursday. In previous starts, he's averaged 9.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 31.0 minutes. However, with Thursday's matchup being the first time the Lakers are without LeBron, Hart's usage could rise relative to his previous starts.