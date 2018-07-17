Hart scored 37 points (13-28 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 5-8 FT) while adding nine rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 34 minutes during Monday's 112-109 double-overtime win over the Cavaliers in the summer league semi-final.

The 23-year-old's been explosive in Vegas, as Hart looks to prove he can be a solid rotation player for a Lakers squad that suddenly has title aspirations after adding LeBron James. If Hart does earn a spot in the NBA rather than the G League coming out of training camp, though, it will likely be for his all-around game and leadership abilities rather than his offense.