Hart finished with 14 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Sunday's 108-104 victory over the Thunder.

Hart saw a team-high 39 minutes and put up his second consecutive double-double. That makes back-to-back strong games for Hart and he continues to push his case for more regular minutes. Although he is listed as a guard, he is playing more of a small forward role while allowing Brandon Ingram to facilitate the offense. With the Lakers looking to potentially make some moves before the trade deadline, there is a chance Hart is afforded the opportunity to prove his metal to those that matter. He is more of a deep league option at the moment but is worth keeping an eye on in the shallower formats.