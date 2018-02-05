Lakers' Josh Hart: Excels again in start
Hart finished with 14 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Sunday's 108-104 victory over the Thunder.
Hart saw a team-high 39 minutes and put up his second consecutive double-double. That makes back-to-back strong games for Hart and he continues to push his case for more regular minutes. Although he is listed as a guard, he is playing more of a small forward role while allowing Brandon Ingram to facilitate the offense. With the Lakers looking to potentially make some moves before the trade deadline, there is a chance Hart is afforded the opportunity to prove his metal to those that matter. He is more of a deep league option at the moment but is worth keeping an eye on in the shallower formats.
