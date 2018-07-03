Hart is expected to play in Tuesday's summer league matchup against the Heat, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

The original expectation was that Hart would play in just one game of both the Sacramento and Vegas Summer Leagues, so his availability for Tuesday's contest is definitely a surprise. He had a very strong showing in his summer league opener Monday, posting 23 points, four assists and three rebounds. Whether or not he has restrictions on his playing time Tuesday is unclear at this point in time.