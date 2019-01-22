Hart started and contributed six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 20 minutes Monday in the Lakers' 130-111 loss to the Warriors.

The Lakers added another player to their injured list in Lonzo Ball (ankle), with his absence creating an opening in the starting five for Hart. The appointment to the top unit didn't translate to any bump in Hart's production, however, as he saw meager usage while running into foul trouble during his time on the court. Los Angeles is expected to get point guard Rajon Rondo (hand) back for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, so there's a decent possibility Hart moves back to the bench for that contest.