Hart had 12 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals, and one block in 33 minutes during Thursday's 138-128 overtime win against the Thunder.

Hart thrived off the bench while earning 10 more minutes than starting shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Hart was one of four Lakers to earn at least 30 minutes, and he filled up the box score while delivering an efficient scoring performance. He has recorded three double-doubles in nine January games, this after posting just one through October, November, and December.