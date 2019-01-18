Lakers' Josh Hart: Full line in Thursday's win
Hart had 12 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals, and one block in 33 minutes during Thursday's 138-128 overtime win against the Thunder.
Hart thrived off the bench while earning 10 more minutes than starting shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Hart was one of four Lakers to earn at least 30 minutes, and he filled up the box score while delivering an efficient scoring performance. He has recorded three double-doubles in nine January games, this after posting just one through October, November, and December.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...