Lakers' Josh Hart: Full participant in Tuesday's practice
Hart (ankle) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.
Hart was cleared for contact last week, so this doesn't come as much of a surprise. That said, he likely sat out Monday's game against the Nuggets to work on his conditioning. He should be considered available for Wednesday's game against Denver until word comes otherwise.
