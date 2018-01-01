Hart posted 26 points (9-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-8 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 148-142 loss to the Rockets.

With Kentavious Caldwell-Pope still unable to leave California, Hart once again stepped in and played well in Pope's absence. While Pope will soon be able to travel, Hart has earned himself more playing time, a trend that could continue if Lonzo Ball continues to struggle with injury. Hart is a worthwhile stash for those with room on their bench, as rumors surrounding Jordan Clarkson might result in starting role for Hart if he ends up on the trading block.