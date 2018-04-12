Hart finished with 30 points (9-15 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 115-100 victory over the Clippers.

Hart finished with a career-high 30 points including seven triples during Wednesday's final regular season fixture. His role on the team moving forward remains unclear but he has certainly given the coaching staff something to think about when deciding on their rotations. If you managed to add him over the final week, congratulations.