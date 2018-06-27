Hart is expected to play one game in both Sacramento Summer League and Vegas Summer League, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

A late first-round pick last season, Hart surprised with his strong play as a rookie, averaging 7.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 three-pointers across 23.2 minutes. Considering he already established a rotation role, the Lakers are going to limit his run during summer league and will keep him to just two total games. That should allow the 23-year-old a chance to shake off the rust, while also keeping him fresh moving forward. The Lakers are currently looking to add some big free agents this offseason and considering Hart's age and impressive first year, there's a chance he's sent elsewhere in a trade as a young asset.