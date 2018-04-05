Lakers' Josh Hart: Hauls in 10 boards off bench
Hart pitched in eight points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 122-112 overtime win over the Spurs.
Hart turned in another strong effort off the bench, hauling in a team-high amount of rebounds to help make up for some shooting struggles. The rookie has seen between 26 and 35 minutes over the four contests since returning from a 14-game absence due to a hand injury, rendering him a key member of the second unit as the season winds down.
