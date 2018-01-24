Hart will shift back to a bench role for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.

Hart started the last two games with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (Achilles) out, averaging 25.0 minutes during that stretch. However, Caldwell-Pope is healthy and will rejoin the top unit, which sends Hart back into a bench role. While Hart will likely see a few less minutes with the demotion, Lonzo Ball (knee) remains out, which should still afford him some extra backcourt minutes Tuesday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories