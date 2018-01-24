Lakers' Josh Hart: Headed back to bench Tuesday
Hart will shift back to a bench role for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.
Hart started the last two games with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (Achilles) out, averaging 25.0 minutes during that stretch. However, Caldwell-Pope is healthy and will rejoin the top unit, which sends Hart back into a bench role. While Hart will likely see a few less minutes with the demotion, Lonzo Ball (knee) remains out, which should still afford him some extra backcourt minutes Tuesday.
