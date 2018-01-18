Lakers' Josh Hart: Headed for bench role Wednesday
Hart will move back to a bench role for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Erik Horne of the Oklahoman reports.
Hart picked up the spot start on Monday with Brandon Ingram (ankle) sidelined, posting 16 points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 32 minutes. However, Ingram is now healthy and is rejoining the top unit, which sends Hart back to the bench. With the demotion, Hart should see a sizable decrease in his role and could see his minutes drop into the teens or low 20s.
