Lakers' Josh Hart: Heads back to bench Wednesday
Hart will return to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.
With Brandon Ingram (quad) returning to the starting lineup after sitting out the previous two games, Hart will return to his regular role as a reserve. He should still see a good amount of minutes off the bench, though with Ingram (on a minutes limit) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope both available, Hart likely won't see the 33.5 minutes he's been averaging over his four starts this month. The rookie has benefitted from increased playing time over his last six contests (four starts), posting averages of 8.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals across 28.2 minutes per game.
