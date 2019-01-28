Lakers' Josh Hart: Hoping to play Tuesday
Hart (knee) did not practice Monday, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
As expected, Hart was withheld from Monday's session due to knee tendinitis that cropped up over the weekend. While coach Luke Walton said he's hopeful Hart will play Tuesday against the 76ers, the Lakers will wait until closer to tip-off before determining his status.
