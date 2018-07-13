Lakers' Josh Hart: Leads Lakers to victory Thursday
Hart finished with 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 27 minutes during Thursday's 82-69 summer league victory over the Clippers.
We all get it, Hart is pretty good. He proved, once again, that he is a class above the other players on the floor and is simply using the summer league as a launching pad to hopefully a bigger role with the Lakers NBA squad. Some of the offseason signings could hurt Hart's prospects but he has certainly shown the coaching staff that he deserves to be in the rotation.
