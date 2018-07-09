Lakers' Josh Hart: Leads the way with 19 points in victory
Hart had 19 points (5-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 69-60 summer league victory over the Bulls.
Hart was once again the best player on the floor Sunday, leading all scorers with 19 points including four triples. There is no real reason for the Lakers to play Hart as he has already proven he is more than a capable NBA player. The Lakers are bereft of point guards, thus putting a dampener on Hart's fantasy value. While he certainly has the upside to be a top 75 fantasy player, his production will likely be tied to the output of those around him, at least to begin with.
