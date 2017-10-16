Lakers' Josh Hart: Leaves practice with Achilles strain
Hart left Monday's practice with a left Achilles strain and will undergo an MRI, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
It's unclear how severe the rookie's injury is, but the team should have a better idea of a timeline for his recovery following his MRI later on Monday. With plenty of young talent in the Lakers' backcourt, Hart is expected to be buried on the bench this season as a depth option at guard.
More News
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Pours in nine off bench Friday•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Will play Wednesday vs. Nuggets•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Full participant in Tuesday's practice•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Out for Monday's preseason contest•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Out for Saturday's preseason opener•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Out Monday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...