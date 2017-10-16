Play

Hart left Monday's practice with a left Achilles strain and will undergo an MRI, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

It's unclear how severe the rookie's injury is, but the team should have a better idea of a timeline for his recovery following his MRI later on Monday. With plenty of young talent in the Lakers' backcourt, Hart is expected to be buried on the bench this season as a depth option at guard.

