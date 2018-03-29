Hart (hand) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Bucks.

Hart has been sidelined since the start of March, but was able to go through a 3-on-3 scrimmage earlier this week and appears to be closing in on a return. He's officially been upgraded to questionable for Friday and as long as he checks out during pregame warmups, there's a realistic shot he gets back on the court after a month-long absence. Considering the lengthy time off, Hart will likely see some restrictions if he's ultimately cleared to play.