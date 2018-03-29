Lakers' Josh Hart: Listed as questionable for Friday
Hart (hand) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Bucks.
Hart has been sidelined since the start of March, but was able to go through a 3-on-3 scrimmage earlier this week and appears to be closing in on a return. He's officially been upgraded to questionable for Friday and as long as he checks out during pregame warmups, there's a realistic shot he gets back on the court after a month-long absence. Considering the lengthy time off, Hart will likely see some restrictions if he's ultimately cleared to play.
