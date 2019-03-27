Lakers' Josh Hart: Listed out Wednesday
Hart (knee) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
This will be Hart's fourth straight absence while he nurses tendinitis in his right knee, and there has been no indication that Hart is close to making his return. However, with the Lakers not providing any updates on his health, he will continue to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis.
