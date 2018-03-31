Lakers' Josh Hart: Logs double-double in return
Hart (hand) registered 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds and one block across 35 minutes in the Lakers' 124-122 overtime loss to the Bucks on Friday.
Playing for the first time since Feb. 26 after being sidelined for the past month with a broken hand, Hart didn't miss a beat in his return to action and saw a heavy workload off the bench. With the Lakers eliminated for the postseason and eager to find more playing time for younger players on the roster, expect Hart to serve as the team's first wing off the bench the rest of the season.
More News
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Available to play without restriction•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Listed as questionable for Friday•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Takes part in 3-on-3 scrimmage•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Targeting March 30 for return•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Participates in on-court drills Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Out 4-to-6 weeks•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...