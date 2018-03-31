Hart (hand) registered 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds and one block across 35 minutes in the Lakers' 124-122 overtime loss to the Bucks on Friday.

Playing for the first time since Feb. 26 after being sidelined for the past month with a broken hand, Hart didn't miss a beat in his return to action and saw a heavy workload off the bench. With the Lakers eliminated for the postseason and eager to find more playing time for younger players on the roster, expect Hart to serve as the team's first wing off the bench the rest of the season.