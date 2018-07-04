Lakers' Josh Hart: Logs just 14 minutes in summer league loss
Hart recorded one point (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one assist across 14 minutes during Tuesday's 89-74 summer league loss to the Heat.
Hart was originally expected to play in just one game during the Sacramento Summer League, but he talked his way into getting some action Tuesday despite seeing a full complement of minutes in Monday's opener. Perhaps Hart should have just sat the game out, however, as he missed all of his attempts from the field and notched his only point by going 1-for-2 from the free-throw line. The Lakers pulled their second-year guard off the court for the second half entirely, which is why he only logged 14 minutes. At this point, it seems likely Hart won't play Thursday, but it's still a situation to keep an eye on just in case.
