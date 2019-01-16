Lakers' Josh Hart: Minutes drop in bench move
Hart played 22 minutes and finished with two points (1-1 FG), four rebounds and two steals Tuesday in the Lakers' 107-100 win over the Bulls.
After a few lackluster performances in a row, Hart was moved to the bench prior to the contest, opening up a starting spot for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The veteran swingman made the most of the appointment with 17 points (4-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist in 31 minutes, leaving little run left over for Hart. Now coming off the bench and likely to see his playing time take an even greater hit if LeBron James (groin) is cleared to play next week, Hart's fantasy value is trending downward fast.
More News
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.