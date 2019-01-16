Hart played 22 minutes and finished with two points (1-1 FG), four rebounds and two steals Tuesday in the Lakers' 107-100 win over the Bulls.

After a few lackluster performances in a row, Hart was moved to the bench prior to the contest, opening up a starting spot for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The veteran swingman made the most of the appointment with 17 points (4-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist in 31 minutes, leaving little run left over for Hart. Now coming off the bench and likely to see his playing time take an even greater hit if LeBron James (groin) is cleared to play next week, Hart's fantasy value is trending downward fast.