Lakers' Josh Hart: Minutes up in second straight
Hart supplied 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and one block in 30 minutes Monday in the Lakers' 113-105 loss to the Clippers.
Hart cleared 25 minutes for the second straight game, with the absences of Brandon Ingram (shoulder) and Lance Stephenson (toe) allowing him to reclaim a more prominent role on the wing. Coach Luke Walton expressed optimism after Monday's contest that Ingram would be ready to go for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, but noted that Kyle Kuzma would likely be doubtful for that contest after tweaking his ankle late in the fourth quarter. Kuzma's probable absence would likely be enough for Hart to maintain the enhanced role he's enjoyed over the past couple games.
