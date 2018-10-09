Lakers' Josh Hart: Misses practice, questionable for Wednesday
Hart (hamstring) was held out of Tuesday's practice and is listed as questionable for Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Warriors, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.
Hart tweaked his hamstring Monday and was then held out of Tuesday's practice for precautionary reasons. "He's good. He wanted to practice today but it was tight still," head coach Luke Walton said regarding Hart's status. It sounds like a very minor issue, but there's a chance the Lakers hold Hart out of Wednesday's exhibition to make sure he's as healthy as possible for next week's regular-season opener. Consider him questionable for now and another update should be provided after the second-year guard is able to test out the hamstring during the team's morning shootaround.
More News
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Tweaks hamstring at practice•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Solid in return to bench•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Plays well in starting role•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Starting at shooting guard Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Team-leading scoring total in SL championship loss•
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.