Hart (hamstring) was held out of Tuesday's practice and is listed as questionable for Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Warriors, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

Hart tweaked his hamstring Monday and was then held out of Tuesday's practice for precautionary reasons. "He's good. He wanted to practice today but it was tight still," head coach Luke Walton said regarding Hart's status. It sounds like a very minor issue, but there's a chance the Lakers hold Hart out of Wednesday's exhibition to make sure he's as healthy as possible for next week's regular-season opener. Consider him questionable for now and another update should be provided after the second-year guard is able to test out the hamstring during the team's morning shootaround.