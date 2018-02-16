Hart supplied eight points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes in Thursday's 119-111 loss to the Timberwolves.

Hart wasn't very efficient on a per-minute basis in what was very likely his last start at point guard for the time being. The rookie is slated to give way to the returning Lonzo Ball (knee) following the All-Star break, which should push his minutes back down to the teens or low 20s and likely shift him to more of a reserve shooting guard role now that Isaiah Thomas is part of the point guard rotation. While his overall value will naturally take a hit due to that reduction in playing time, Hart should retain at least modest fantasy viability, especially in deeper formats.