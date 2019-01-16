Lakers' Josh Hart: Move to bench likely
Hart is expected to come off the bench Tuesday against the Bulls, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Hart has started the past 10 games, but the Lakers have won just three of those contests. Amidst the struggles, coach Luke Walton is expected to give Kentavious Caldwell-Pope the starting nod.
