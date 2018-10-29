Lakers' Josh Hart: Moves to bench
Hart will move to the bench Monday against the Timberwolves.
Hart has been playing great to begin the season, but ultimately there's not a spot for him in the starting five with Brandon Ingram returning from his four-game suspension. Because of his good play, however, Hart could still potentially keep averaging more than 30 minutes per game like he's done all season.
