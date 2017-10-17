Hart (Achilles), who was originally thought to be dealing with a strain, is actually dealing with bursitis according to the MRI he received, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports. He did not practice Tuesday.

A timetable for his return has yet to be determined. He should be considered day-to-day until further notice. That said, he's unlikely to see much time in the team's rotation behind the likes of Lonzo Ball, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Jordan Clarkson.