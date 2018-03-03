Hart (hand) will be sidelined for four-to-six weeks, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

With just less than six weeks left in the Lakers' season, it's possible Hart may not be healthy in time to return. Either way, while he's sidelined, Alex Caruso and Tyler Ennis could see bigger rotational roles, though some of Hart's workload could be absorbed by both Lonzo Ball and Isaiah Thomas.