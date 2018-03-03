Lakers' Josh Hart: Out 4-to-6 weeks
Hart (hand) will be sidelined for four-to-six weeks, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
With just less than six weeks left in the Lakers' season, it's possible Hart may not be healthy in time to return. Either way, while he's sidelined, Alex Caruso and Tyler Ennis could see bigger rotational roles, though some of Hart's workload could be absorbed by both Lonzo Ball and Isaiah Thomas.
More News
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: To undergo surgery Friday•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Suffers small fracture in hand, evaluating options•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Injures hand at practice, to undergo X-Rays•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Will remain starter Monday•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Another solid effort Saturday•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Double-doubles in Friday's start•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...