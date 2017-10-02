Hart (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason contest against the Nuggets, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

Hart was cleared for contact late last week, but the rookie is likely still trying to get his conditioning in order and may need a few more days to be given the go ahead for a return. The Lakers next matchup comes in a rematch with the Nuggets on Wednesday, though it's entirely possible Hart isn't ready to play in that matchup either. Look for his status to be updated again over the next few days. Hart will likely find significant minutes hard to come by during his rookie season.