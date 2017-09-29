Hart (ankle) has been cleared for contact but will not take the floor during Saturday's preseason opener against the Timberwolves, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

The 30th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft suffered an ankle sprain during a summer league game against the Celtics in early July and is seemingly still feeling discomfort. That said, he didn't project to be a significant part of the team's rotation and his absence, no matter how long, shouldn't affect the fantasy landscape, except maybe in dynasty formats.