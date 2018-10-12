Lakers' Josh Hart: Out Friday
Hart will not play Friday against the Warriors, Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group reports.
Hart will be among several players resting Friday as the Lakers close out the exhibition schedule. Expect to see the second-year guard back in action for the regular season opener.
