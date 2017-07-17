Hart (ankle) won't play in Monday's Las Vegas Summer League game against the Trail Blazers, Mark Medina of Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The Lakers are slated to take on the Trail Blazers in the Vegas Summer League championship game, but they'll be without the likes of Hart, Lonzo Ball (calf) and P.J. Dozier (ankle). Hart finishes the Las Vegas Summer League playing in two games and averaging 10.0 points and 4.0 rebounds across 22.5 minutes. Hart is expected to battle for reserve minutes in the backcourt behind the likes of Lonzo Ball, Jordan Clarkson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the backcourt during the upcoming season.