Lakers' Josh Hart: Out through All-Star break
Hart received a PRP injection Monday and has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.
Hart has been dealing with patella tendinitis in his right knee for a few weeks now, so the Lakers opted to play it safe and shut him down with just one game to go before the All-Star break. The second-year guard out of Villanova will be re-evaluated after the break, at which point a more concrete timetable for his return will hopefully emerge.
